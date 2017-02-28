Hit the ice and go curling - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

The Coastal Carolina Curling Club needs you! The club is looking for new members and is holding beginner's sessions in the coming weeks. 

Those sessions are Wednesday, March 1 from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m and Saturday, March 4, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. 

The cost is $20 per person.  Each participant will receive a 1/2 off voucher for a return session.  

Visit http://coastalcurling.com to reserve your space and learn more about the club.  

