NHC Board of Education members tour new projects

New Hanover County's Board of Education members got a behind-the-scenes look at projects years in the making on Tuesday. The projects toured were funded by the 2014 bond for $160 million for school improvements.

Members began their tour at the brand new Porter's Neck Elementary School, which Superintendent Dr. Tim Markley said was critical because of growth in the county. Markley added that even after the school was built, there would still be capacity issues.

Porter's Neck Elementary will hold nearly 600 students. According to Leanne Lawrence, the Director of Facility Planning, it could hold even more students in the future.

The group also toured gym and classroom improvements at Laney and Hoggard High Schools, an addition at New Hanover High School, as well as the new College Park Elementary School facility.

"Everyone we're working with on these projects has been working very diligently to keep these projects on budget and on time and right now we're running 100% on track for completion of the projects within the budgets that were established and within the time frames that were established," Lawrence said.

She added that as a bond issue, the community showed their support for education.

"It shows that we're all looking forward to the future and doing something for our children," Lawrence said, "They can appreciate that their tax dollars are going to bettering our community and bettering the educational experience for our children."

