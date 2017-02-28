West Brunswick basketball coach Eric Davis stepping down

West Brunswick boys’ basketball coach Eric Davis is stepping down after seven seasons on the bench for the Trojans.

West Brunswick Athletic Director Jimmy Fletcher confirmed that Davis will stay at the school. Davis is stepping down so that he can pursue a Master’s degree so that he can become an assistant principal.

According to Maxpreps, Davis has a 106-62 record in his seven seasons at West Brunswick.

