Police to play in benefit game

The Brunswick County and New Hanover County sheriff's offices are going to court.

On March 10, the two departments will play in the second annual Relay for Life charity basketball game at South Brunswick High School.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and opening ceremonies are scheduled to start at 6:15. Fans are encouraged to give a $5 donation at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

