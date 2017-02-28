First Act: Drag queens, sequins and your favorite songs from the 70s & 80s

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is based on the 1994 hit film. (Source: WECT)

A drag show travels across the Australian Outback in a bus named Priscilla.

It's a cult classic turned stage show that opens tomorrow, Wednesday, March 1 at Thalian Hall.

The show features songs including "It's Raining Men", "What's Love Got to Do with It", "Don't Leave Me This Way", "Go West", "I Say a Little Prayer", "I Love the Nightlife", "True Colors", "Color My World", "I Will Survive", "Shake Your Groove Thing" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

"The musical takes the music from the 1970s, 80s and early 90s and fleshes out that story,” said Jeff Phillips, one of the stars of the Thalian Hall production. “It's a great road trip story, like Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. That type of camaraderie and getting to know each other and getting to the end of the story with a moral, lesson and epiphany -- with lots of feathers, sequins and bangles.”

The show’s main characters are two drag queens and a transgender person.

With House Bill 2 in the news, North Carolina’s controversial “bathroom bill” which forces those who are transgender to use public bathrooms that correspond with the gender on their birth certificate, Phillips said it’s a timely show.

However, he said that’s not why the play was selected. Phillips said the show just became available for our market.

"We decided this was a great show, a great message, great music, it's fun and it just so happens to be very timely. It wasn't chosen to make any type of political statement,” said Phillips.

The show runs:

Wednesday, March 1 – Sunday, March 5

Friday, March 10 – Sunday, March 12

Tickets are available by calling 910-632-2285 or going online to thalianhall.org.

