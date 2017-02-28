Tim Smith hired as Pender football coach

Pender High School has hired Tim Smith as the Patriots head football coach.

This is Smith’s first head coaching job. He most recently served as the defensive coordinator at New Hanover High School.

He also was the defensive coordinator at Great Falls, Lakewood, and Swansea high schools in South Carolina.

Smith takes over a Patriots team that finished 4-8 last season and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

