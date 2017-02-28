Charity game between firefighters and police officers to benefit burn victims

Wilmington's fire and police departments will face off in their fifth annual charity ice hockey game on March 11.

All proceeds from the game, which will take place at the Wilmington Ice House, will be donated to the University of North Carolina's Jaycee Burn Center.

Tickets cost $10 per person and the game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

The firefighters have won three out of the last four match ups between the two sides.

