Supporters, opponents speak on bipartisan bill to repeal HB2

Kyle Horton has launched her first political campaign nearly 18 months before the 2018 General Election. She has declared herself a candidate for the Democratic nomination in North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, running for the seat currently held by second-term Republican Rep. David Rouzer. ..More >>
The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.More >>
Convicted sex offenders would be required to pay a fee to be listed on North Carolina’s Sex Offender Registry, under a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover County.More >>
The state Senate will reconvene shortly after midnight Thursday, to give final approval to the chamber's budget plan.More >>
The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.More >>
