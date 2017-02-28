Willis wins weekly CAA award

UNC Wilmington sophomore utility player Rachel Willis has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s softball player of the week.

It is Willis' second weekly CAA award. She earned a rookie of the week honor last season.

“Rachel has improved since last year and I am excited to see her receiving this recognition for her hard work and commitment to the process,” UNCW coach Kristy Norton said.

Willis led the Seahawks to a 4-1 record at the Hampton Inn University Area Seahawk Softball Classic last week. She led all players with a .500 batting average after collecting eight hits, including three doubles. She also scored a tournament-high 11 runs and tied for the tourney lead with 11 total bases.

The West Johnson High School product, who has hit safely in all nine of Wilmington's games this season, posted three multi-hit games last weekend. She scored four runs and drove in two runs in UNCW’s 14-2 victory over Appalachian State.

A native of Angier, N.C., Willis ranks second in the CAA with a .464 batting average and her 13 runs scored are third in the league. She leads the Seahawks in hits (13), runs scored (13) and total bases (20).

The Seahawks (7-2) begin a five-game road swing on Wednesday with a 3 p.m. game at North Carolina A&T.

