Acres of coastal waters will close to shellfish harvest

State fisheries authorities will close more than 2,400 acres of coastal waters, including areas in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties, to shellfish harvest after they failed to meet required bacteriological standards.

According to a NC Department of Environment and Natural Resources news release, the shellfish classification changes are based on water quality samples tested for the past five years for required sanitary surveys and annual reviews of the state’s shellfish growing areas. Three of the past five years saw above average rainfall that causes stormwater runoff that, in turn, washes human and animal waste into the water.

Areas that will close:

Growing Area Name Area No. County Specific Closure Area Acres Lockwoods Folly River Area A-3 Brunswick Lockwoods Folly River

Spring Creek 120

55 Wrightsville Beach Area B-7 New Hanover Oakwinds Marina

Canady's/Mason's marinas 6

1 Topsail Sound Area B-8 Pender Mallad 17

Other areas that will close include locations in Onslow, Carteret, Craven, Pamlico, and Hyde counties.

The Division of Marine Fisheries will continue to monitor all areas being closed.

According to the release, 50 acres in the Stump Sound area of Pender County that closed to shellfish harvest last year will reopen after 2016 sampling showed improved water quality.

