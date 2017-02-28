Dog deemed 'dangerous' in mauling case in Hampstead

An appeal hearing was held Tuesday in Pender County in regards to a case where a dog was mauled to death in a Hampstead back yard last month.

The Pender County Sheriff has deemed one of the dogs that belongs to owners Matt and Monica Bennett of Hampstead as a "dangerous dog." Those owners appealed at a hearing in front of the Animal Shelter Board on Tuesday.

Animal control officials denied the appeal by the owners of the dog at Tuesday's hearing. The couple has 10 days to appeal the decision to Superior Court.

The attack happened on Feb. 28 in the backyard of the home of Meleta and Rick Edwards.

The Edwards' Jack Russell terrier, Jaky, was killed while being let out for her normal morning routine in the backyard.

"I don't think I could ever have another dog. She meant so much to me. She was our baby," Meleta said.

Two large dogs approached the 10-year-old dog and started circling her, according to Meleta.

Meleta said she ran inside to grab her phone in case she needed to call 9-1-1 and grabbed a broom in an effort to shoo the dogs away. She snapped a picture of the two dogs in her yard with Jaky.

In a matter of seconds, one of the dogs had Jaky in her mouth and was ripping off her skin.

"I tried to jab them with a broom, then the white dog picked Jaky up in her mouth and ran towards the shed in our backyard. Both dogs pinned her down and were ripping her apart with their teeth. It was brutal violence. Her skin and her hair were ripped off. It was the most horrific thing I have ever experienced," Meleta explained.

A neighbor shot a pellet gun at one of the dogs involved in the attack, which ultimately died, according to Pender County Animal Control.

Jaky was rushed to an emergency veterinarian after the brutal attack. The dog died at the facility.

The Edwards say the two dogs that attacked Jaky were not on leashes, were roaming the neighborhood and belong to a family several streets away.

Pender County Animal Control confirmed Tuesday it has an ongoing investigation into this case, and that the owners of the two dogs violated the "at large ordinance" that says dogs must be under voice control or on a tether.

The Edwards' dog was on their property, so Animal Control says they did not violate any laws.

There is no leash law in Pender County. The Edwards would like to see stricter laws.

"Everything she (Meleta) is saying is a lie, and everything you are saying is a lie, and that is my statement," the owner of the two dogs involved in the incident stated.

