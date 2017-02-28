Fire severely damages Whiteville recycling center

Two compactors and multiple bales of paper products were fully involved when firefighters arrived. (Source: Hal Lowder)

A fire severely damaged a recycling center in Whiteville early Tuesday.

According to Hal Lowder, spokesperson for the City of Whiteville, the Whiteville Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 a.m. to Go Green Recycling, located at 709 Canal Street, after reports of a fire.

Two compactors and multiple bales of paper products were fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.