Woman accused of using stolen debit card nearly 20 times

A 30-year-old woman is facing dozens of charges after the Carolina Beach Police Department said she used a stolen debit card almost 20 times.

Serena Christine Dyer has been charged with financial card theft and 19 counts each -- one for each time the card was allegedly used -- of obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

She was booked under a $100,000 bond.

In December 2016, Dyer and another woman were arrested in connection to the theft of an Amazon Pantry box off the front porch of a Wilmington home. That incident was caught on video by a surveillance camera.

