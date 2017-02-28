Letters for Sen. Burr aim to get voices heard

Two action groups of Indivisibles met outside Senator Burr's southeastern office on N. Front Street Tuesday afternoon to present letters to his staff. (Source: WECT)

Two action groups of Indivisibles met outside Senator Burr's southeastern office on N. Front Street Tuesday afternoon to present letters to his staff.

The groups, Southport Indivisible -- Stepping Forward and LIPS, want the senator to hear and understand concerns about several topics, including:

the upcoming consideration of Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court vacancy

the Affordable Care Act

and investigations of cozy, improper contacts with Russian officials, during the campaign and after, by Michael Flynn and others.

Connor DelPrete will witness the letter presentation and will share more of the groups' concerns during this evening's newscasts on WECT.

