Town council discusses dogs on the beach, more jobs in fire department

The town regulations regarding dogs on the beach were discussed in the Carolina Beach Town Council workshop Tuesday evening. (Source: WECT)

Carolina Beach Town Council held a workshop Tuesday evening to discuss allowing dogs on the beach and staffing needs in the fire department, among other issues.

Rules Regarding Dogs on the Beach

Current town ordinances allow dogs on the municipal beach strand from October 1 to March 31 as long as they are leashed. The same rules allow dogs on a leash in Freeman Park from April 1 to Sept. 30 as long as they are leashed and the rest of the year off leash.

Council members discussed possible changes to these rules that would specifically affect the beach strand. A new proposed ordinance would allow dogs on the beach during the summer months at specific times of the day. If passed, owners could bring their dogs on the beach before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from April 1 to Sept. 30.

When we first posted about this ordinance on our Facebook page, comments opposing the rule flooded in. Many beach goers worried that owners wouldn't clean up after their pets.

The town looked through several options to address enforcement of the new rule, if implemented. One option that seemed to gain the most traction in the meeting was a full-time temporary employee from April to October.

This new staff member would hold similar duties as Wrightsville Beach's "Park Ranger" and patrol the beaches with the power to hand out tickets for bringing dogs on the beach when they aren't allowed, drinking, violations in areas of turtle habitats and regulating businesses on the beach.

The council members were not in full agreement on this ordinance.

Council member Steve Shuttleworth voiced his approval with all facets of the proposal, saying beach enforcement could pay for itself based on the number of violators they caught. Council member Tom Bridges agreed added beach enforcement would help the town but did not think the rules regarding dogs on the beach should change at all.

Town council wants to hear what the public has to say about this issue. There is a public hearing scheduled for the next town council meeting on March 14.

Fire Chief Voices Concerns About Understaffed Department.

Fire Chief Alan Griffin came before the council asking for more muscle in the fire station. Griffin said the department has seen a vast increase in calls over the year but not increase in full-time employees. He cited a 146-call increase from 2015 to 2016.

Under the current system, the fire department has six full-time 24-hour shift employees. Two of them have to be on the job at all times -- add in the fact that volunteer firefighters are hard to come by and Griffin said that's created many challenges.

The chief's proposal asked for the addition of three full-time employees, eliminating four part-time positions in the process. Retention is also a significant goal in the fire department, the proposal adds a $1 pay raise per call for on-call volunteers.

Council gave Chief Griffin the go-ahead to pursue new full-time employees. The new hires will be added to the new budget and looked over for approval by the council.

Council Approves Funding For Ryder Lewis Park

Council members were impressed with the architect's and historian's presentation for the new park during the workshop. So much so, they approved funding for Phase 1 of the park.

The concept plan for the park covers an 11-acre plot of land across from town hall. The central focus for the park is a memorial for Joseph Ryder Lewis Jr., the man who donated the land, as well as preservation for Civil War earthworks.

Phase 1, which has an estimated cost of $110,000, includes a historic feature trail, boardwalk loop, parking and other amenities.

The entire project's estimated cost ranges from $540,000 to $630,000.

Update on Northend Water and Sewer Project

An engineer discussed the overview for the Northend Water and Sewer Project, which would replace existing water and sewer lines on six different streets in town.

The town qualified for $3 million in small-interest loans to perform work on the following roads

Florida Avenue

Georgia Avenue

Virginia Avenue

Delaware Avenue

Maryland Avenue

Carolina Beach Avenue North

The council unanimously agreed this is the direction they'd like the town's water and sewer improvement plan to take. The next step for the project is drawing up an engineering budget and submitting an "Engineering Report" on June 1.

