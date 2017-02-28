Carolina Beach man accused of exposing himself to child

A Carolina Beach man is accused of exposing his genitals to a 7-year-old girl.

Raymond Floyd Hamm, 50, was arrested Monday by the Carolina Beach Police Department and charged with indecent exposure. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to the arrest report, the incident took place Saturday at approximately 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Ave. in Carolina Beach.

Hamm has three previous convictions for assault on a female, according to the NC Department of Public Safety website.

