Board members to tour school sites funded by 2014 bond

Members of the New Hanover County Board of Education will receive updates Tuesday on construction projects approved from the 2014 school bond.

The board will tour various project sites around 1 p.m.

Through the 2014 school bond, voters approved $160 million to fund these projects, from the new Porters Neck Elementary School to replacing College Park Elementary.

The projects are projected to take six years to complete.

WECT's Tess Bargebuhr is tagging along for the tour and will give you a look at these projects sites starting on WECT News at 4.

