City to hold input meeting on RV, boats parking

The City of Wilmington will host a public input meeting Thursday, March 2, in regard to proposed changes to regulations for parking recreational vehicles. (Source: WECT)

The City of Wilmington will host a public input meeting Thursday, March 2, in regard to proposed changes to regulations for parking recreational vehicles.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held at the fellowship hall at Winter Park Baptist Church.

Current city regulations require that larger boats, RVs and trailers/campers in residential areas be parked in a garage or accessory building, under a carport or inside a fence behind the house. Vehicles no bigger than six feet high and 25 feet long can be parked on the side of a house unless the property is adjacent to the street.

The Wilmington City Council is considering a proposed amendment would only affect homeowners who have properties on corner lots in residential areas.

The change would allow recreational vehicles no bigger than six feet high and 25 feet long to be parked in a corner side yard if it was concealed by a fence up to six feet tall to screen the vehicle from the view from the street and nearby property owners.

City staff has recommended that the proposed amendment be denied.

Council members directed city staff to get the public's input and to have consultants who are currently reviewing the city's land use regulations determine if it is feasible to make the change now before considering revisions to the regulations, which is expected within the next year.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.