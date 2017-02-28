Southport police need help identifying Walmart larceny suspects

The suspects left the store in a white four-door sedan. (Source: Southport police)

The Southport Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing from Walmart.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The suspects allegedly stuffed clothing items into Walmart bags and left the store in a white four-door sedan.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspects, please contact Sgt. Kevin Long at 910-457-7911.

