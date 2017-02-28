Surf City police to hold 'Coffee with a Cop' March 4

The Surf City Police Department will hold a "Coffee with a Cop" on Saturday, March 4. (Source: Surf City Police Department)

The Surf City Police Department will hold a "Coffee with a Cop" on Saturday, March 4.

All community members are invited to attend the event which will begin at 10 a.m. at the Surf City Community Center, located at 201 Community Center Drive.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Chief Ron Shanahan. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

If you have any questions, please contact Captain Johnson at 910-328-7711 or jjohnson@surfcitypolice.com

