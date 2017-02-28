Leland man accused of another sex offense

Just days after being charged with indecent liberties with a child, a Leland man is accused of another sex offense.

Kenneth Ray Wells, 63, was charged with statutory sexual offense on Wednesday in Brunswick County. His bond has been set at $1 million.

According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office officials, both offenses involved the same victim.

Arrest warrants state that both incidents took place on Saturday, Feb. 25, and the victim is under the age of 13.

