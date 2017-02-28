My turn: Bills introduced for shock value

There are some things you just come to expect this time of year. Basketball. The flu bug. Early signs of spring…and crazy stuff coming out of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Our lawmakers are not letting us down. Just last week, a few of our representatives in the House felt it was necessary to remove the prohibition that keeps North Carolina from seceding from the rest of the United States. You know, just in case we feel like going our own direction.

Also this week, a bill filed in the House takes on the issue of abortion…defining when life begins. But as part of this, the bill would also prohibit the use of in vitro fertilization and all birth control.

And we’re just getting started. The chances that any of these proposals make it very far are slim and most are introduced just for the shock value and headlines they receive.

So I’d like you to remember this next time when you go the polls. Study your lawmakers. Are they introducing items that are actually making a difference or are they wasting our time by introducing legislation strictly for publicity?

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Emailed comments from viewers:

I agree 100% with your comments about our lawmakers. If our lawmakers put as much energy into REAL laws as they do into see me see garbage it would be wonderful. Example when the D.A. Tried to bring child abuse charges against the woman 8 months pregnant using heroine. I am not prejudice in anyway but what would happen if our lawmakers spent as much time, effort and money on laws protecting babies as they are on who can use which bathroom. What is more important??????

Let us know who's introducing frivolous legislation for publicity.

How do I find out who introduced these bill? Rediculous!!!!!!!!