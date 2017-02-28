The Pointe 14 movie theater to open Friday

The Pointe 14, a new theater at the Pointe at Barclay retail area, will open to the public on Friday, March 17. (Source: WECT )

The Pointe 14, a new theater at the Pointe at Barclay retail area, will open to the public on Friday, March 17.

The theater has several features that movie goers can't find anywhere else in the Carolinas.

A state of the art 4K laser projector and Dolby Atmos sound system are the first ones in the Tar Heel state. The owners of the theater said the two systems will completely immerse movie-goers in the film.

“It’s quite simply the best image paired with the best sound system in the world," said VP of Stone Theaters Dale Coleman. "Here in Wilmington, it’s the first one, we’re very proud of that and we can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The 14-screen theater complex also has more than 2,300 seats, including luxury club seating.

As part of the grand opening, the theater will offer free popcorn March 17-19 as well as games, prizes and other activities in the lobby for guests.

The Point at Barclay is located at the intersection of 17th Street and Independence Blvd.

