Bryce earns CAA Player of the Week

From UNCW

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Spectacular guard C.J. Bryce of UNCW turned in an outstanding final week of the regular season and has been rewarded by the Colonial Athletic Association for leading the Seahawks to their third consecutive regular season title.



A 6-5, 185-pound sophomore from Charlotte, N.C., Bryce averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists as the Seahawks clinched the regular season championship outright with a pair of victories over league rivals Towson and Northeastern last week.



The North Mecklenburg High School standout exploded for a career-high 28 points and grabbed six rebounds in an 83-78 triumph over Towson that snapped a six-game winning streak by the Tigers.



Bryce then scored a team-best 23 points in a 74-65 victory over Northeastern in the regular season finale last Saturday that helped the Seahawks, 26-5, set a school record for victories. Bryce shot 61.8 percent from the floor, including 5-of-6 from long distance, in the stellar week.



Bryce leads the Seahawks in scoring at 17.5 points per game and ranks fourth among CAA players in 2016-17. He has racked up 10 games with 20 points or more and led the Seahawks in scoring on 10 occasions.



It marks the fifth time the Seahawks have featured a weekly honoree and the first weekly recognition for Bryce, one of the CAA's most improved players.