NAACP sends letter of demands to representatives

Dozens of demonstrators came to the Government Center to deliver letters to Rouzer's office Monday. (Source: WECT)

Dozens of citizens delivered letters with a list of demands to Congressman David Rouzer’s office Monday.

NAACP leaders wrote the letter asking for representatives to keep the following in mind in Washington:

Vote against the repeal of the life-saving Affordable Care Act that millions of North Carolinians depend on. Restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act now. Publicly renounce the lies about voter fraud and oppose the widespread voter suppression spreading across the country. Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will deport our immigrant brothers and sisters. Oppose any executive orders or legislation that will ban or attack refugees or Muslims. Support our call for living wages and union rights.

Senators and other representatives also received the demands in similar demonstrations across the state.

During Monday afternoon’s press conference, local NAACP leaders and those personally affected by the issues listed spoke about the need for change.

“Because of the Affordable Care Act, I was able to get insurance,” Michelle Vollmer, speaker, said. “I have to have medical care. For me, no medical care means no medicine. No medicine means life-threatening problems.”

Leaders also spoke out in response to recent laws barring some immigrants and refugees from coming into the United States.

"It only comes together when all of us realize that we have the right to do what is necessary to make this country strong by allowing our families to grow and prosper, by giving all our children proper healthcare and by making sure all our children have a good education,” Kojo Nantambu, NAACP Religious Affairs Director, said. “We can only do that when we see that everybody who comes to this country as equal."

Deborah Dicks-Maxwell, president of the New Hanover County NAACP, called for a town hall with Rouzer by the end of March.

Many people who lined up to deliver their letters agreed and said they were frustrated after Rouzer declined an invitation to a town hall several days earlier.

“I’m angry,” demonstrator Judy Larrick said. “I’m angry we can’t get our voices heard. He works for us. This is his job and he needs to do it.”

Danielle Adams, spokesperson for Congressman Rouzer, issued the following statement regarding the NAACP's concerns:

Due to the House schedule, Congressman Rouzer was in Washington, D.C. for votes yesterday afternoon. Members of our Wilmington office staff met with members of the NAACP for more than an hour to listen and hear their concerns. Congressman Rouzer appreciates the feedback and looks forward to continuing the discussion on the best path forward to reform our healthcare system so that citizens have better care, more access and decreased costs.

