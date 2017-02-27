Lawmakers hear possible solution to opioid epidemic

State lawmakers met at Wilmington's City Hall to discuss the City's top priorities for the General Assembly this year. (Source:WECT)

State representatives and senators from the area sat down for breakfast with Wilmington's city council Monday to review the city's top priorities for 2017.

Senator Michael Lee (R), and Representatives Deb Butler (D), Holly Grange (R) and Ted Davis (R) joined Mayor Bill Saffo and council members, who had a list of items they've deemed most important for state lawmakers to tackle in the General Assembly. Those including enhanced film incentives, increased education, transportation and infrastructure funding, as well as a strong state response to the growing opioid epidemic.

Two lawmakers became passionate over one of those items -- education funding. Representatives Butler and Davis got into a heated discussion after Butler said in terms of funding public schools, North Carolina was "bottom of the barrel." Davis quickly moved to, in his words "correct her," saying she needed to actually get to Raleigh to understand what was going on. Butler told Davis he was being "a little patronizing."

Davis was referring to Butler's short time in the House of Representatives -- she began serving at the beginning of February, after replacing former Rep. Susi Hamilton once she was appointed to Governor Roy Cooper's cabinet.

Davis explained to council that when it comes to local, state and federal funding altogether, yes, North Carolina does fall toward the bottom compared to the rest of the country -- but in terms of what the state gives itself to fund public schools, he said we are in the top ten.

Opioid Abuse

Health care providers and law enforcement pitched a new idea to the lawmakers they say could be a possible solution to the area's opioid problem--an opioid rapid response team.

The team, which is made up of the providers, police and EMS, would respond to victims of overdose or abuse within 72 hours of an incident and engage them towards treatment.

The plan is modeled after something similar tried in Colerain, Ohio. After implementing the response team, the town saw a 35 percent decrease in repeat overdoses and an 80 percent success rate in getting people into treatment. Local officials asked the state lawmakers for $250,000 for each of the next two years to begin a pilot program.

