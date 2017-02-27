Commissioners talk sand, sanctuary cities and opioids at national conference

There's a new administration in Washington, DC.

That's one reason why the National Association of Counties said this year's legislative conference in our nation’s capital is an especially important one for county leaders to attend.

New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield traveled to Washington this weekend to learn about issues in DC and elsewhere across the country that impact us here at home. County Manager Chris Coudriet and Public Information Officer Ruth Smith are also attending the conference.



WECT spoke to Commissioner Zapple by phone Monday about the conference highlights so far. He said they've heard a lot about the opioid addiction epidemic, with counties brainstorming ways to battle that issue.

"Starting a very hard and serious discussion with our medical and dental establishments about their prescribing methods, looking at maybe making a maximum [prescription] time period of 10 days or 2 weeks," Zapple shared about one idea that came out of the conference to curb the supply of opioids available for abuse.

Zapple said that medical professionals would then have to assess whether further pain medications were warranted before extending the prescription. He said doctors and dentists would have to agree to proposed changes to prescribing methods, but this is a public safety issue impacting counties as emergency officials are seeing more people overdosing and having to be revived with naloxone.

Commissioner Zapple also sits on a steering committee for environment, energy and land use management. During the conference, he learned that some states, like Florida, are running out of sand to nourish their beaches.

"Sand is becoming, or may already be much more of a commodity than it has been in the past,” Zapple explained. “We are quickly going to see a scenario where even among our North Carolina coastal communities, requests for either borrowing or buying or giving sand to different communities and help them with their coastal storm damage reduction and their beach renourishment."

Zapple said that during Hurricane Sandy, hardened structures like terminal groins and jetties did not perform that well protecting coastal communities to the north. He said dredging and beach renourishment are now considered superior ways to protect the coast, but because of differences in the coastal shelf places like Miami don't have enough sand available to pump onto their beaches, and are having to spend a fortune shipping sand in from other places.

Other topics at the conference ranged from managing homelessness to sanctuary cities under the Trump administration.

