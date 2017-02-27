Fashion show to benefit group that helps at-risk students

The Amore Fashion Show to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is happening Wednesday, March 1 at Landfall Country Club at 11 a.m. (Source: CIS Cape Fear)

Get a look at the latest trends and support students in our community.

The event includes an auction, lunch and fashion show. Author and humor columnist Celia Rivenbark is the emcee of the event.

The Fashion Show features members of the community, as well as several CIS students and staff.

The goal is to raise $30,000, which will be used to support at-risk students in New Hanover and Pender Counties.

For tickets and more information, go to http://www.ciscapefear.org/

