First look at the Dwellings issue of 'Wilma Magazine'

We got a first look at Wilma's Dwellings issue today on WECT News First at Four.

The March edition of the magazine is filled with features on interesting and beautiful spaces in and around Wilmington.

The magazine includes features on Lucas Farmhouse in Pender County, Big Sky Design's mobile boutique and projects that gave old spaces new life in Wilmington.

To see what else is inside the magazine, click on the video or grab a copy from your local newsstand in March.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.