First at Four: Recipe for Thai pickled pineapple peanuts

Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College joined us on WECT News First at Four to share a recipe for Thai pickled pineapple peanuts.

Recipe:

(Makes Approximately 1 quart)

Ingredients

PINEAPPLE, 1 cubed

PEANUTS, ½ cup

FRESH CHIVES, ¼ cup, finely chopped

SALT, ½ tsp

GARLIC CLOVE, 2 minced

CHILI PASTE, 1 Tbsp

CIDER VINEGAR, 1 cup

Instructions

1. Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl.

2. Store in a one quart canning jar, refrigerated

3. Keep for up to one month refrigerated

4. A spicy, sweet, salty combination that goes well with BBQ, grilled meats, salads and solo – Enjoy!

