First at Four: Recipe for Thai pickled pineapple peanuts - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First at Four: Recipe for Thai pickled pineapple peanuts

Chef Gwen Gulliksen's Thai pickled pineapple peanuts. (Source: WECT) Chef Gwen Gulliksen's Thai pickled pineapple peanuts. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Chef Gwen Gulliksen of Cape Fear Community College joined us on WECT News First at Four to share a recipe for Thai pickled pineapple peanuts.

Recipe:

(Makes Approximately 1 quart)
Ingredients
PINEAPPLE, 1 cubed
PEANUTS, ½ cup    
FRESH CHIVES, ¼ cup, finely chopped
SALT, ½ tsp
GARLIC CLOVE, 2 minced 
CHILI PASTE, 1 Tbsp
CIDER VINEGAR, 1 cup

Instructions
1. Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl.
2. Store in a one quart canning jar, refrigerated
3. Keep for up to one month refrigerated
4. A spicy, sweet, salty combination that goes well with BBQ, grilled meats, salads and solo – Enjoy!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly