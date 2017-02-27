Leland police officer rescues dog from burning home

An off-duty Leland police officer can add another title to his badge - hero.

Sgt. Jonathan Hall was off-duty Sunday afternoon when he heard that his neighbor's home on Caico Court in the Mallory Creek subdivision was engulfed in flames.

John Davidson and his daughter Hali were not home at the time, but Hall knew their beloved dog Kia was inside fighting for her life.

"Being a dog person myself and taking care of Kia in the past and just knowing how much John and Hali love her, so the first thing that came to my mind was getting her out," Hall said.

Hall quickly sprang into action and kicked down the door of the burning home, fighting flames and smoke.

"I tried to stay low, cleared the rooms on the right, trying to get to the kitchen, then the smoke and heat go to me so i ran back out to clear my lungs to try to go back in and sweep for Kia," Hall explained.

On a second approach, he found the dog panting in the back of the house. He pulled her out of the burning home, minutes before the roof collapsed.

"She was so scared and panicking, she is an older dog so she was limping when she came up to me, so I embraced her and her heart was racing so hard, " Hall stated.

A donation can now sits outside the Davidson home where neighbors are banding together to help the family. They also have a Go Fund Me page.

"We are a tight-knit community," Donna Pothier said. " We are going to do anything we can to help them."

The home is considered a total loss. The Leland Fire Chief said the fire started from a neighbor burning yard debris.

