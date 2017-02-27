SBI assisting investigation into Bolton-area shooting

The SBI has been called in to assist an investigation into a shooting in the Bolton area Saturday. (Source: WECT)

According to Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials, deputies responded to a call about shots fired and then a gunshot wound in the 15200 block of Sam Potts Highway shortly after 2:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Brandon J. Callahan, 32, of Fairmont, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Callahan was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A large crowd had gathered at the scene, but witnesses to the shooting refused to talk to detectives, according to Columbus County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michele Tatum.

According to an SBI spokesperson, an off-duty Tabor City police officer was in the area at the time of the shooting and assisted the victim. No one has been arrested and the investigation is continuing.

