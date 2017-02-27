Save a life with CPR - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Save a life with CPR

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
The Red Cross offers classes to teach people how to save a life through CPR.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

February is heart health month. People can learn CPR to help make a difference.

The American Red Cross reported learning CPR takes a few hours to change a life forever.

The organization offers classes in-person and online. Courses are designed for adults, kids, healthcare providers, and schools.

It is important to stay up-to-date with your skills to make sure you do not forget.

