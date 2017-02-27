Early childhood education and when to start school

Experts to discuss ways early childhood education will help your kids in the long run. (Source: WECT)

The League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear are holding a hot topic luncheon Monday on early childhood education.

Experts say the first 2,000 days of a child’s life are crucial to a child’s development because the brain is creating a foundation.

Mebane Boyd, Family and Health Services Manager for Smart Start, and Dr. Khadijia Tribie, a pediatrician, will discuss children's needs during the early stages of life and the community available for early childhood care and education.

The luncheon will take place at McAlister’s Deli in Wilmington. They will begin talking at noon and wrap up around 1 p.m.

It is open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.