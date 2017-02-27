Bladen Co. man arrested in human trafficking operation

A Bladen County man was one of ten people arrested on prostitution charges following a human trafficking operation in Cumberland County Friday.

According to officials, the multi-agency, undercover operation was conducted at a Cumberland County motel in an attempt to identify potential victims of human trafficking and suspects engaging in illegal prostitution.

Thomas Ashley McKoy, 64, of Clarkton along with the following people were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution:

Steven Richard Hatley, 65, of Fayetteville

Brian Keith Paige, 53, of Hope Mills

Lenward Lewis Parker Jr., 35 of Spring Lake

Theodore Micheal Boone, 47, of Fayetteville

Jordan Nicole West, 25, of Spring Lake Sandy

Sandy Renee Jones AKA(Pittman), 42, of Lumberton

Milton Donnell McLaughlin, 53, of Raeford

Patricia Lee Fancher, 46, of Lumberton

Joseph Shaw, 34, of Fayetteville, also charged with possession of cocaine

This operation was conducted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit, the Fayetteville Police Department's Human Trafficking Unity, the Hope Mills Police Department, and the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.

