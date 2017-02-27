Caught on cam: Man reaches into tip jar, takes money

A man was caught on camera stealing money from the tip jar at Vito's Pizzeria in Wrightsville Beach Friday night. (Source: Facebook)

A man was caught on camera taking money from the tip jar at Vito's Pizzeria in Wrightsville Beach Friday night.

Jimmy's at Red Dogs posted the clip on its Facebook page in an effort to find the people responsible. The post has already been shared more than 800 times.

If you recognize the men in the video, please contact authorities.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.