String of break-ins leave businesses with hundreds of dollars in damages

Southern Sass Hair Studio reported a break-in Friday morning after they found broken glass and a rock in their salon. (Source: Southern Sass Hair Studio)

Chops Diner and Southern Sass Hair Studio were both victims of break-ins, according to incident reports from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Both businesses reported the break-ins Friday morning.

The door at Chops Diner was smashed in and money was taken from the register, totaling $860 worth of damages.

The hair studio's window was smashed but owner Aimee Teachey said nothing was taken.

"I don't think he was figuring on it breaking the way it did and not being able to get it," Teachey said. "I think he just kind of got frustrated, maybe he felt like he was running out of time because he ran down to the next business and he was able to enter that one."

Teachey said the business community is on edge because there have been a string of attempted break-ins in the area off of Castle Hayne Road over the past two weeks, including the EZ Mart where someone took off with cigarettes.

Teachey said she heard about the break-in at EZ Mart but thought her business would be safe from those crimes.

"We just didn't think that it would happen to us or why someone would want to break into a salon?" asked Teachey. "I felt really violated."

A mother of nine children, Teachey, said paying $600 out of pocket for damages won't make it easier at home.

"This senseless act of vandalism that he did has affected me and my family," added Teachey.

The sheriff's office is searching for the person/person(s) involved in the recent break-ins. If you see anything suspicious in your business or find yourself on the receiving end of a break-in contact the sheriff's office here.

