Man accused of hitting juvenile in face with shovel at Freeman Park

A Jacksonville man is accused of hitting a 13-year-old in the face with a shovel Saturday night at Freeman Park in Carolina Beach.

Garland Gaines Frazier, 42, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and booked under a $175,000 bond.

Carolina Beach Police Department officers responded to a call of a fight in progress and reports of an individual being struck in the face by a shovel at approximately 10 p.m. at Freeman Park.

When officers arrived, they encountered the victim and his father in a Jeep heading toward the park's entrance. They told the officers that the suspect was a large male.

One of the officers spotted Frazier walking about 75 yards away and approached him. According to the arrest report, Frazier said he was just walking the beach and was there to "meet a buddy who never showed up." The report states that the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Frazier, who was unsteady on his feet.

Witnesses told another officer at the scene that the suspect's first name was Garland and that he "resembled Larry the Cable Guy."

The victim's father identified Frazier as the suspect, and Frazier was arrested.

The teen had sustained a laceration above the left eye and another to his forehead. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS.

The arrest report doesn't indicate what started the alleged fight.

