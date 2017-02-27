Parole considered for man convicted of 1993 murder

A man who has spent the past 22 years in prison for the murder of a woman he had been “romantically involved” with could soon be granted parole.

On Jan. 26, 1995, a Pender County jury found Keith Antonia Wagner, 47, guilty of first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property in connection to the death of Annette Miller. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder conviction.

According to court documents, Miller died from a gunshot wound to her head on Aug. 17, 1993, following an early-morning confrontation with Wagner about another woman, who was present during the argument.

Before the deadly shooting, Wagner left Miller in a woman’s trailer, saying, “I’m going to kill all you (expletive) in here.

Wagner, who lived with his mother only 1,000 feet from the crime scene, was then involved in a brief fight with two men at the scene. He then left the trailer, along with everyone except Miller and several children.

After hearing at least three gunshots, the owner of the trailer saw Wagner at a nearby trailer carrying a rifle. He told her,” I done shot up some (expletive) in your trailer and you’re next,” according to documents. The woman then returned to her trailer, and found Miller on the floor.

Wagner and his mother then went to the scene of the crime to find out what happened. Witnesses testified Wagner yelled, “Any other of you (expletive) wanna die tonight?” after getting out of his mother’s vehicle. They then drove to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office to report the assault.

“When [the men] approached me and jumped on me, then they told me if I came back, don't come back shooting B.B.s, so I went home and got a .22 shooting in the air. I didn't see anyone. Whatever happened after I got home. I don't know,” Wagner stated to police.

Following consent from Wagner’s mother, investigators seized his .22-caliber rifle and later charged him with murder. Wagner admitted he shot his rifle “in the air,” but said he didn’t intend to shoot anyone.

He later admitted at trial he had been drinking alcohol and had smoked marijuana the night prior to the deadly shooting, and could not remember specific details about the incident.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

The Commission will gather information from persons for and against parole of Wagner before making its decision.

