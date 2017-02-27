Man suffers burns in fire at homeless camp off of 17th Street

One man suffered burns to his hands, face and feet after a fire at a homeless camp off of 17th Street early Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

One man suffered burns to his hands, face and feet after a fire at what officials said is a homeless camp off of 17th Street early Monday morning.

According to Wilmington Fire Department officials, a small brush fire took place in a wooded area off of the 2800 block of S. 17th Street. The area is a 50 by 100-foot section and is being used as a homeless camp, officials said.

WFD crews arrived at the scene at 12:09 a.m. and cleared the area at 2:25 a.m.

The Fire Marshal's office has determined that the fire was started accidentally by an overturned grill.

A man who suffered burns while trying to the extinguish the fire was taken to New Hanover Medical Center. WFD officials said the man was scheduled to be airlifted to the UNC Burn Center for further treatment.

No structures were involved in the fire.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.