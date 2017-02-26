Seahawks softball earns seventh win of season

From UNCW

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomores Anna Hessenthaler and Kali Jones each posted two hits as UNCW rallied to earn a 7-2 victory over North Texas in the final game of the Hampton Inn University Area Seahawk Softball Classic at Boseman Field on Sunday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who won their second straight game, improved to 7-2 on the season after finishing the tournament with a 4-1 mark. North Texas dropped to 7-7 after having its three-game win streak snapped.



Hessenthaler went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in a run while Jones had two hits in two at-bats in addition to scoring a run.



Junior Sarah Davis improved to 3-0 in the circle after allowing two runs on eight hits in a complete game effort. She also tallied a season-high eight strikeouts with just two walks.



Senior Kelli Schkade led the Mean Green's eight-hit attack by going 2-for-4 with a run scored.



How It Happened: UNCW sent 11 hitters to the plate during a six-run fourth inning that turned a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 lead. Hessenthaler posted both of her hits during the rally while senior Nella Chamblee added a two-run single down the left field line.



Inside the Box Scores: The Seahawks outhit North Texas by a 10-8 margin … UNCW was 10-for-15 in advancement opportunities and 5-for-12 in RBI opportunities … North Texas left 10 runners on base … Davis threw 118 pitches, including 73 strikes … UNCW matched a season high with three doubles.



#SeahawkStats: The Seahawks scored 37 runs during their five-game tournament schedule this weekend, including three games with at least seven runs … UNCW hit .310 as a team in the tournament with 40 hits, including 13 extra-base hits … Sophomore Rachel Willis extended her hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning … Willis, the Seahawks' leading hitter this season with a .464 average, finished the weekend by going 8-for-16 at the plate with 11 runs scored and three RBI … Senior outfielder Merritt Wilkinson collected the 100th hit of her college career with her double in the first inning … Willis and Wilkinson tied for the tournament lead with 11 total bases … Chamblee drove in eight runs during the weekend while hitting .462 … Davis posted a pair of wins this weekend while recording a 0.82 earned run average … The Seahawks outhit their opponent for the seventh time in nine games … UNCW pitchers are holding opponents to a .202 batting average through nine games with a 2.13 earned run average … The Seahawks posted a .973 fielding percentage this weekend with four errors in five games … UNCW is now 2-0 all-time against North Texas … Willis and Chamblee have reached base safely in all nine of the Seahawks' games this season while Wilkinson has reached safely in six straight contests.



Up Next for UNCW: The Seahawks open a five-game road swing on Wednesday, Mar. 1, by visiting North Carolina A&T for a single game at 3 p.m.