Four-run ninth inning rally not enough for UNCW at Ole Miss

From UNCW

OXFORD, Mississippi – Colby Bortles drove in three runs, including two on a home run in a 5-run third inning, as Ole Miss held off UNCW late to finish off a sweep with an 8-6 win on Sunday at Swayze Field.



Ole Miss stayed perfect on the season, running its record to 7-0. The Seahawks, meanwhile, saw their record drop to 3-3.



Tom Rowe led Ole Miss with two hits while Ryan Olenek finished with two runs batted in.



For UNCW, Robbie Thorburn and Josh Hernandez had two hits apiece. Thorburn knocked in two runs and Hernandez one. Terence Connelly tripled and scored twice.

Brady Feigl (1-0) picked the win after striking out six over five-plus innings of work.



Logan Beehler (0-1) took the loss for the Seahawks, allowing six runs, all earned, on five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings.



Up next: The Seahawks return to Brooks Field when they host defending national champion Coastal Carolina on Mar. 1. First-pitch is set for 4 p.m.



How it happened: Ole Miss built a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Olenek's two-run single opened the scoring and Bortles closed out the eruption with a two-run home run later in the inning.



Inside the box score: Ole Miss stole four bases in five attempts … Ole Miss landed its leadoff hitter on base in 6-of-8 innings … The Seahawks finished 4-for-14 with RISP.



Home Runs: Bortles (3rd inning off Beehler, one on, two out)



Notes: The Seahawks dropped to 0-6 against Ole Miss … Josh Hernandez collected his first career hit with a RBI single in the fifth … Clark Cota struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief … The weekend's combined attendance was 26,868.