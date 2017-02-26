Seahawk women earn win on Senior Day

From UNCW

The senior trio of Jordan Henry, Amber Reeves and Jasmine Steele combined to score 36 points in their final appearance at Trask Coliseum as UNCW rallied in the second half to edge Northeastern, 68-63, in a Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball game on Sunday afternoon.



UNCW, which ended a four-game losing streak, improved to 10-18 overall and 5-12 in the CAA. Meanwhile, Northeastern has its four-game win streak snapped while falling to 11-18 on the season, including a 7-10 mark in league play.



Henry made 6-of-12 shots from the floor and both of her free throws while adding two rebounds and two assists. Meanwhile, Steele chipped in 13 points with five assists and four rebounds while Reeves contributed nine points after making all four of her field goal attempts in addition to a free throw.

Redshirt junior forward Jenny DeGraaf came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points, matching her career high. She converted five of six field goal attempts, including a pair of three-point tries, in addition to sinking all three free throws.



Senior center Francesca Sally and junior guard Claudia Ortiz teamed up to score 51 of the Huskies' 63 points. Ortiz scored a career-high 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field, including a 6-for-10 effort from three-point range, while Sally netted 22 points with five rebounds. She went 9-for-15 from the field and sank three of four free throws.



Key Moment: In a game that featured 11 lead changes and five ties, UNCW claimed the victory by outscoring Northeastern by a 13-5 margin over the last four minutes. The Seahawks hit four of seven field goal attempts during the rally while going 5-for-6 from the foul line.



Game Notes: UNCW ended a three-game losing streak to the Huskies … Northeastern leads the all-time series by a 12-9 margin … The Seahawks finish their home schedule with a 6-9 record at Trask Coliseum … Steele recorded her double-digit scoring effort in the last 10 games while Henry reached double figures for the first time since Jan. 29 against the College of Charleston … DeGraaf, who also scored 15 points in the season opener against Norfolk State, scored in double figures for the second straight game and the ninth time this season … UNCW matched a season high by making 13-of-15 free throws … In addition, the Seahawks equaled their season high by recording 10 steals … UNCW forced Northeastern into making 20 turnovers, which are the most by an opponent this season … Northeastern outrebounded UNCW by a 38-24 margin … Reeves moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Seahawks' all-time games played list by appearing in her 120th career contest … UNCW had four players score in double figures for the fifth time this season … UNCW held a 20-9 advantage in bench scoring and a 22-12 edge in points off turnovers.



Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW finishes the regular season on Wednesday, Mar. 1, by visiting CAA co-leader Elon for a 7 p.m. league fixture.