Victim identified in fatal Whiteville stabbing

One person was killed in a stabbing incident in Whiteville Sunday afternoon.

According to Hal Lowder, a spokesperson for the Whiteville Police Department, the stabbing occurred on City Drive just after 2 p.m.

Lowder says only two people were involved.

Teddy Inman was taken to the Columbus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation.

