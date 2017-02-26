One dead after shooting at Chapel Hill motel

Chapel Hill police are investigating a shooting at a local motel Sunday morning that left one person dead.

The incident took place at the Red Roof Inn on Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. about 1:22 a.m. When police arrived they discovered one person shot. The victim, 21-year-old Edward Young III, was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham where he later died.

Police have released no other details, and are asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.