Crews respond to structure fire in Brunswick County

Several fire departments were called to respond to the scene of a house fire on Caicos Court in the Mallory Creek neighborhood of Brunswick County Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses don't believe anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

They said it looks like the aluminum melted on the sides of neighboring homes.

No word yet on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

