Crews extinguish brush fire near mobile home park

Wilmington Fire department crews are on the scene of a brush fire near the Greenville Village mobile home park. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a brush fire in the area of the 6500 block of Greenville Loop Road near the Greenville Village mobile home park Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Wilmington Fire Department, units were able to successfully get the fire under control and safely check the area for hot spots.

A Wilmington Fire Department spokesperson said the fire posed some difficulty for units to get to due to the location behind the mobile home park.

The burned area was about one-half-to-one acre in size.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and none of the mobile homes were involved.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.