Massive fire at House of Raeford plant ruled accidental

Authorities say a massive fire at a chicken processing plant in Duplin County has been ruled accidental.

Officials tell WITN the fire at the House of Raeford plant in Wallace began in an upstairs office that contained a large amount of electrical equipment.

The SBI has been brought in to help investigate the fire due to the size of the plant. Two fire departments remain on scene Monday to make sure no hot spots flare back up.

Nearly two dozen fire departments from five counties were called to the plant around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. According to officials, the plant was not in operation at the time the fire started

“When we arrived we had heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof. We’ve been doing tanker operations and aerials all night," said Richard Williams, chief of the Teachey Fire Department. "It’s the biggest one I’ve ever had in about 30 years.”

House of Raeford officials said the plant will remain closed until further notice. The plant will provide more information on plant operations when they have those details.

David Witter, a spokesperson with the Raeford plant, said officials are actively working to reassign roughly 650 employees, possibly to the Rose Hill plant.

“I’m just thankful to the good Lord that it was a night off when it happened," employee David Jackson said. "If the building had been full of employees it may have been a greater disaster than what it was. The building can be replaced. The business can rebuild. But you can’t replace life."

For right now, Wallace plant employees should check houseofraeford.com or the House of Raeford Facebook page for more information on plant operations.

On Sunday, House of Raeford Farms officials announced that workers at the plant would be paid their normal wage until further notice and that they will be contacted before the end of the week regarding their job assignments. Officials said employees should not return to the Wallace plant until further notice.

One first responder was injured but has since been released from the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.