2017 CAA Men's Basketball Championship brackets set

RICHMOND, Va. (February 25, 2017) – The pairings are set for the 2017 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship, which will be held March 3-6 at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.

First-round action opens on Friday as eighth-seeded Hofstra (15-16, 7-11 in CAA) faces #9 Delaware (12-19, 5-13 in CAA) at 6 p.m., followed by #7 James Madison (9-22, 7-11 in CAA) against #10 Drexel (9-22, 3-15 in CAA) at 8:30 p.m. Both games will streamed online by CAA.TV.

The CAA quarterfinals tip off at Noon on Saturday with the Hofstra/Delaware winner facing top-seeded UNCW (26-5, 15-3 in CAA). At 2:30 p.m., #4 William & Mary (16-13, 10-8 in CAA) takes on #5 Elon (17-13, 10-8 in CAA). The evening session features second-seeded College of Charleston (23-8, 14-4 in CAA) meeting the JMU/Drexel winner at 6 p.m., and #3 Towson (19-12, 11-7 in CAA) challenging #6 Northeastern (15-15, 8-10 in CAA) at 8:30 p.m. All four contests will be televised by the Comcast SportsNet family of networks as well as several other regional outlets.

The semifinal games of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship are set for 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the two winners facing off for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The semifinal games will be televised by Comcast SportsNet and the championship game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Tickets are available at the box office of your favorite CAA school and the North Charleston Coliseum, or by calling TicketMaster at 800-745-3000 or visiting Ticketmaster.com on the web.

For more information on the 2017 CAA Basketball Championship, visit our official championship pages under the championships tab at CAASports.com. Fans can join the social media conversation by using the official CAA Basketball hashtag, #CAAHoops, on both Instagram and Twitter.

CAA.TV will be the online home for live coverage of the CAA Basketball Championship. Logon using any internet connected device to access live video and stats. Fans can also watch tournament action on the new CAA.tv Roku Channel.

2017 CAA Men’s Basketball Championship

March 3-6 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, S.C.



Friday, March 3 – First Round

G1 - #8 Hofstra vs. #9 Delaware – 6 p.m.

G2 - #7 James Madison vs. #10 Drexel – 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 4 – Quarterfinals

G3 - #1 UNCW vs. Hofstra/Delaware winner – Noon

G4 - #4 William & Mary vs. #5 Elon – 2:30 p.m.

G5 - #2 College of Charleston vs. JMU/Drexel winner – 6 p.m.

G6 - #3 Towson vs. #6 Northeastern – 8:30 p.m.



Sunday, March 5 – Semifinals

G7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 2 p.m.

G8 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – 4:30 p.m.



Monday, March 6 - Championship

G9 – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – 7 p.m.