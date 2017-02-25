High School Basketball 3rd round playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball 3rd round playoff scoreboard

Girls
1A
East Columbus 42, Pamlico County 85 F

2A
Northside-Jacksonville 76, North Brunswick 52 F

3A
Topsail 25, Nothern Guilford 61 F

4A
Durham Hillside 50, New Hanover 56 F

Boys
1A
James Kenan 46, Whiteville 73 F

