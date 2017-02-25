High School Basketball 3rd round playoff scoreboard

Girls
1A
East Columbus 42, Pamlico County 85 F
2A
Northside-Jacksonville 76, North Brunswick 52 F
3A
Topsail 25, Nothern Guilford 61 F
4A
Durham Hillside 50, New Hanover 56 F
Boys
1A
James Kenan 46, Whiteville 73 F
